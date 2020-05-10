Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Federal Minis­ter for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that as an ally, it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate why the NAB has reopened a 20-year-old case against his al­lies. Addressing “Meet the Press” at the District Press Club, Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, the minister said if the prime minis­ter failed to satisfy its al­lies on this matter, the PML-Q might reconsider its future political course of action. The minister said that the NAB inqui­ries should ensure merit, reopening of cases com­pleted in previous periods was highly reprehensible. He said that the NAB was now a full-fledged institu­tion of political engineer­ing. He said that the it was hard to understand how the PML-Q was thought of changing its political posi­tion that the NAB felt the need to send them a no­tice. He further said that there had been no men­tion of the amendment in the 18th amendment at the government level or in the federal cabinet but there were some claus­es in the 18th amend­ment which should be amended and only after these amendments were presented in the federal cabinet. He said that the PML-Q would clarify its position on this. On this occasion, he said that the slogan of South Punjab province was not on mer­it because the people of South Punjab would have solution to their problems only with the restoration of Bahawalpur province. He said that the pro-South Punjab rulers had been in the government many times but they never had ruled South Punjab He said that Makhdoom Noor Mohammad Hashmi and Mian Nizamuddin, MNAs of the area, had not signed the 1973 constitu­tion in protest because Bahawalpur province had not been restored despite promises after the termi­nation of One Unit.