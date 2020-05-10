Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz were reaping what they had sown.

If the PML-N leaders were innocent, then they should not worry and should give answers to the NAB questions, he remarked.

He said long press conferences by PML-N leadership were the proof that they had no legal defense, adding those who make politics a source of business could no longer mislead the people. The prime minister was fighting coronavirus pandemic whereas the PML-N leadership was targeting Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau, Shibli said.