Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian occupation forces and intelligence agencies were hatching a plot against Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in a statement issued on Sunday that taking advantage of the world’s focus on COVID-19 and diversion of attention from the ongoing genocide in Kashmir the Indian occupational authorities have intensified killing of Kashmiri youth and escalated the situation along the Line of Control.

The President underlined that in the past month, they have killed more than forty young men in IOJK in staged encounters, he added.

“These are all extrajudicial killings and crimes against humanity”, said Masood Khan.

The occupation authorities did not expect two reactions to their murderous campaign in the occupied territory. First, the Kashmiris, despite being under a nine month old siege and COVID-19 lockdown came out in large numbers to openly protest against Indian repression and scorched earth policy.

“The uprising is reminiscent of the mass protests and boycotts by Kashmiris after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016”, he said. Secondly, the international media once again is shining a spotlight on Indian atrocities and killings, he added.

Unable to handle these two unforeseen developments, he said the Indian army and intelligence high command has decided to shift blame to Pakistan by weaving weak, specious stories that Pakistan was creating and funding new entities to fight the Indian occupation apparatus. “They know that the resistance is 100% indigenous”, he said adding that in addition to frequently violating the ceasefire along the LoC, the Indian intelligence hierarchy is making preparations for a false-flag operation and is wargaming to target different parts of Pakistan through proxy wars.

“The Indian occupiers have started to play the victim once again. Pakistan should prepare to counter different forms of aggression by India that it is poised to unleash against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. This includes sabotage, espionage and propaganda”, he said.