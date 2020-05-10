Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman while addressing a press conference at the party secretariat “Insaf House” on Saturday said that one of his statements has been misrepresented since yesterday. So he would like to pay his apology if anyone’s feelings hurt.

He added, People of Sindh needed to recognize the enemies inside them while a campaign was being launched against the media channel under a conspiracy. He said that media channels were also being called enemies of Sindh and a conspiracy was being hatched to make people fight. National Assembly members Aftab Siddiqui, Alamgir Khan, Aslam Khan, Fahim Khan, Akram Cheema, Aftab Jahangir, Saif-ur-Rehman, Sindh Assembly members Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, PTI leader Mahmood Maulvi, Imran Siddiqui and other leaders were also present at the press conference.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that Sindh province was standing on the mountain of corruption. PPP had been in power for 12 years and Chief Minister’s press conference was based on lies.

He further said that the Prime Minister had given the right to decisions to all the provinces. Punjab and Balochistan had made their own decision. When it came to Sindh, the Chief Minister was directly hostile to Sindh.

The people of Sindh suffered irreparable loss due to the Sindh government.

He said, today the children of Sindh were dying of hunger and dog bites. Zeeshan of Larkana, son of Sindh died in agony. 70% of water in Sindh was not drinkable. People from all over the world were flocking to KP. Poverty rate had come down there. Balochistan and Punjab were also moving forward but province of Sindh was lagging behind.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that only hatreds were being spread here for which the provincial government was responsible, SOPs for Sindh markets should be made and opened immediately. He told that billions had been given to the people of Sindh under the Ehsas Program. But the performance of Chief Minister Sindh was questionable?

“We have fulfilled our promise to Karachi. Development work is still going on in our constituencies. Federal government is working in every possible way. PPP is spreading hatred against journalists and channels today. Imran Khan is the only leader of Sindh. Stand with the people. Mayor Karachi should clarify his position, what is he doing in this situation,” he added.

Addressing the press conference, National Assembly member Alamgir Khan said that the biggest problem in Karachi at present was water. He said, water had been stopped in our constituencies on political grounds and the water was not flowing in the lines but tanker mafia was active. Spiderman, Chief Minister, forgave the tanker’s money. He had no intention to identify water while Hydrant business should be stopped immediately. Sindh government had failed to form SOPs. Illegal constructions had started in various places in our constituencies, he added.