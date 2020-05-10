Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Saturday announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the provinces for three days in a week (Friday to Sunday).

The announcement comes just one day after the provincial and federal governments eased lockdown restrictions placed as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus infections.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the restrictions will be eased for four days in a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. But, the province will see a complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Also, the Punjab government extended the partial lockdown till May 31, for which a notification was issued. All small shops in Punjab will remain open for four days a week. According to the notification, all major shopping malls and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed. However, barbershops, beauty parlors and gymnasiums are allowed to open for four days a week. All grocery stores, tandoors and general stores will remain open from 9am to 5pm.

According to the notification, the fruit and vegetable markets and courier services will remain open for the entire week. Marriage halls, marquees, public transport, concerts and sports activities will be restricted till May 31.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Minister for Health Taimur Khan Jhagra announced that the province will have a four-day working week as the government seeks to ease the lockdown restrictions which were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. While addressing a press conference about the easing of the lockdown in the province, Jhagra said, “We are going to try two things. The closing time for shops and markets will be 4:00 pm and they will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”