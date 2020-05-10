Share:

BADIN - After establishing an isolation center to facilitate coronavirus patients and a free coronavirus testing center in Tharparkar, Thar Foundation has completed its first phase of “COVID19 Community Relief Programme” by delivering 2,730 ration packages to deserving households in Taulka of Islamkot. The Ration Package, consisting of food items enough for 4-6 weeks for a family, were delivered at the doorstep of 2,730 eligible beneficiaries in 90 villages of Taulka of Islamkot under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Government of Sindh, said a news release issued here in other day.

In Taulka of Islamkot, seven union councils, Seengharo, Sonal Bah, Islamkot Rural, Bapuhar, Giryancho, Khario Ghulam Shah, Jeeando Dars were the worst hit due to the lockdown situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and daily wagers were desperately looking for such relief package.

It further said that the Thar Foundation selected 7 Union Councils of Taulka Islamkot where it identified 2,730 eligible households after an extensive field survey followed by a consultative process and proper verification of lists by the village elders, local administration and local body elected representatives.

Upon successful completion of the first phase of ration distribution, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thar Foundation, Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said coronavirus had severely impacted the world population after which Engro Corporation and its subsidiaries had announced Rs one billion aid package to fight the pandemic.

“Under the announced Package we are helping federal and Sindh governments to establish Isolation Centers, 6 Corona Testing Centers in secondary cities of Sindh and cash grants,” he said.

Under the same package, under the umbrella of Thar Foundation we’ve provided monthly ration package to 2730 eligible households in Taulka of Islamkot, he added.

He said, Thar Foundation standby with our communities at this time of hardship due to an unavoidable lockdown, adding that it has executed a complex operation with the highest level of transparency and efficiency.

He also thanked Sindh Government, District administration of Tharparkar and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for their valuable support to make this operation a success.

Naseer Memon, General Manager Thar Foundation was of the view that humanitarian response amid Corona pandemic is a very complicated and risky job.

“Our dedicated team reached out to more than 2730 families spread over 90 odd villages to assuage miseries of downtrodden people at this critical time,” he added.