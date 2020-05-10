WASHINGTON - Roy Horn, half of Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75.
Known for his work with big cats, elephants and snakes, the German-born magician died at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, his publicist told US media. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Horn’s celebrated work with exotic animals came to an abrupt and violent end in 2003 when he was dragged from the stage by a 400-pound white tiger and seriously injured. Although he recovered, the Las Vegas show -- a hugely lucrative collaboration with long-time partner Siegfriend Fischbacher -- did not return