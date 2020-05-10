Share:

WASHINGTON - Roy Horn, half of Las Vegas illusion­ist duo Siegfried and Roy, died Fri­day of complications from the coro­navirus. He was 75.

Known for his work with big cats, elephants and snakes, the German-born magician died at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, his pub­licist told US media. He tested posi­tive for COVID-19 last week. Horn’s celebrated work with exotic animals came to an abrupt and violent end in 2003 when he was dragged from the stage by a 400-pound white tiger and seriously injured. Although he recovered, the Las Vegas show -- a hugely lucrative collaboration with long-time partner Siegfriend Fisch­bacher -- did not return