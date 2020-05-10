Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that for the first time since the eruption of the coronavirus epidemic in the province on February 26, 1080 cases have been detected in just a single day by conducting 5,498 tests which means 20 percent of the people have tested positive for the virus.

“This is the highest ratio ever reported in any province, and the worst situation has developed in Pir-jo-Goth of Khairpur district where 246 new cases have been reported in a day.” This he said in his video message, released from the CM’s House on Saturday.

“The detection of 1080 Covid-19 cases just in one day indicates we are heading to the summit.

The figures may rise further with increasing number of tests,” he said, and added testing capacity was being enhanced to 6,450 tests per day.

Murad said that overall the Sindh government had conducted 87,108 tests which had led to the identification of 10,771 cases, which constituted 12.4 percent of the total number of tests.

He said that four more patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours while struggling against the virus, and now the death toll stood at 180, which was 1.7 percent of the total number of patients.

The chief minister further said that at present 8,571 patients were under treatment in Sindh, including 7,432 in home isolation, 609 at isolation centres and 530 at different hospitals. “I am sorry to say that 101 patients or 17.2 percent of the total number of patients are in a critical condition, of whom 23 are on ventilators,” he said, and added, “80 more patients had been cured and sent back to their homes with necessary advice and prescriptions.”

Situation in Karachi

Regarding situation in the provincial capital with respect to coronavirus cases, the CM said out of total 1,080 new cases, 583 belonged to Karachi.

Giving their details, he said 143 cases had been detected in district South, 133 in Malir, 113 in East, 76 in Central, 61 in Korangi and 55 in West.

Murad said that tests of some of the shopkeepers, vendors and customers came positive when random testing was conducted at grocery and vegetables shops. “This is a dangerous situation and speaks loudly about local spread of the disease. This is why I have been requesting people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily and even it was necessary, they must wear masks and follow the SOPs,” the chief minister said.

Regarding situation in other districts of the province, the chief minister said that although local spread of the disease had hit several districts hard, but the worst affected district was Khairpur where taluka Pir-jo-Goth had reported 246 cases in a single day.

He added that a woman of Pir-jo-Goth visited Hyderabad and when returned had fallen ill and within two days she died. “I think she was suspected coronavirus case. Since she was not tested, therefore she was not being counted among coronavirus patients/deaths,” he said, and added he was suspecting that she brought the virus back to Pir-jo-Goth from Hyderabad and infected others in the village. “Her funeral prayer was offered without observing the SOPs,” the CM said, and added the government had started testing all those who were her family members and had attended her funeral.

Giving details of the samples tested so far, Murad Shah said that on May 4, 35 people of Pir-jo-Goth were tested, of them 10 were diagnosed with the virus; on May 6, 97 villagers were tested and tests of 14 came positive, on May 7, 59 more people were tested and seven came positive and finally 251 were tested on May 8 and found 246 positive. “This is a very serious situation and the cases are multiplying in Pir-jo-Goth,” the chief minister remarked, and directed the district administration of Khairpur to impose strict lockdown in Pir-jo-Goth and isolate the patients in their homes or shift them to an isolation centre in Sukkur.

Murad said that 15 testing kits have been sent to Pir-jo-Goth where seven sampling teams have been deployed to test people.

Sharing the number of cases in districts other than Karachi, the chief minister said that 265 cases were in Khairpur, including 246 in Pir-jo-Goth, 34 Sukkur, 19 Hyderabad, 17 Ghotki, 17 Larkana, eight Kandhkot-Kashmore, seven Shaheed Benazirabad, five Matiari, four Mirpurkhas, three each in Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot, two Tando Allahyar, each one in Jacobabad, Sanghar, Sujawal and Thatta.