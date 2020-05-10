Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that in accordance with the decisions of the National Coordination Committee, all the business activities which had been decided to operate, would be opened in Sindh province from Monday.

The provincial Information Minister said that all these business activities would be allowed to operate under specific guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

“Any businessmen who do not fully comply with the guidelines or the Standatd Operating Procedures will not be allowed to do business,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that until the coronavirus was completely eradicated from the country, or until its vaccine was developed, all of us neither could adopt a normal lifestyle nor could do our businesses in the similar as way we had been used to in the past.

“If we are not careful, the situation will get worse,” the provincial Information Minister said. “Because on the one hand, the cure has not yet been discovered anywhere, on the other hand, it spreads very fast from one person to another, so the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and to keep ourselves safe from it, is to be careful and not to leave our homes unnecessarily,” he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that although the National Coordination Committee had yet not given permission to open big markets, shopping malls and large department stores, but the Sindh Government would consult with the Federal Government and the provinces in this regard. The provincial Information Minister said that the Sindh government was bound by the decision of the apex court, in which the Supreme Court had asked all the provinces and the federation to adopt a uniform policy to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He said that Sindh government ministers met with business leaders’ organizations in which about 100 businessmen participated and shared their problems.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the leaders of the business community had been assured that the businesses which had been allowed to open by the National Coordination Committee would be opened from Monday. The provincial Information Minister said that the federal government would also be informed about the problems of business community. He said that as far as the Sindh government was concerned, it would solve the problems of its traders and busimessmen on priority basis. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that now it was very difficult to say how long the coronavirus pandemic would last and to what extent it would spread. “According to the decision of the federal government, if the pandemic starts spreading rapidly, we will have to go for the complete lockdown again,” the provincial Information Minister said.

“There is no doubt that reviving business activity is important, but more important is saving lives,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in order to improve the economic situation and keep the unemployment rate to a minimum, the Sindh government had already allowed a number of industries to operate under Standard Operating Procedures. The provincial Information Minister said that all factories and industries were required to fully implement Standard Operating Procedures, including checking employees’ temperatures, maintaining social distance and providing masks and hand sanitizers. “If we cooperate with each other, the wheel of life will start running again, otherwise it will be very difficult for the government to deal with the pandemic alone,” he said.