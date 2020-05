Share:

KARACHI - President All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industries (APSTCI) Karachi Mahmood Hamid on Saturday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should make a clear announcement regarding opening of markets in Sindh.

In a statement, Mahmood Hamid said that the traders were disappointed and they had been forced to starve when the Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching after the Holy month of Ramazan.