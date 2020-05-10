Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the bureau had solid evidence against Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond known sources of income case.

In a statement issued oin Saturday, NAB rejected some media reports about Hamza Shahbaz and said solid evidence, statements of witnesses and necessary documents would be presented before the relevant respected accountability court Lahore and the law would then take its own course of action.

It said regarding Hamza Shahbaz’s innocence, the Lahore High Court had already rejected the bail application of Hamza Shahbaz. The court was the relevant authority to decide about the innocence of Hamza Shahbaz as per law, the statement maintained.

It also said that the people propagating innocence of Hamza Shahbaz in the media should better appear before the respected accountability court and plead his innocence there as defense witnesses.

NAB would continue performing its national duties without caring about threat, browbeating and baseless propaganda campaign as per law, the statement added.