Khyber - Oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Corona Relief Tiger Force of Khyber district members was held at the Khyber House (Deputy Commissioner office) here yesterday.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated the Tiger Force across the country to seek support of volunteers to tackle the deadly coronavirus, who will assist the administration by distributing ration; collecting data, extending their assistance in health facilities, social guidance, tracing of CIVD-19 affectees. They will also guide the general masses in bazaars to follow precautionary measures in cornavirus disease and to execute their duties at quarantine centers.

The oath taking was attended by DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir as chief guest besides a large number of volunteers of the force and administration officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the force had been launched at headquarter and sub-divisional level and 2664 volunteers had been registered.

He added that volunteers comprise engineers, IT experts, plumbers, social workers.

It is a non-political force and will perform their duties as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) without any payment. At the end, the DC administered oath to the workers of the Tiger Force.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khatak also inaugurated the relief Tiger Force in Dir.

On the occasion, the DC said there are total 2894 volunteers registered with the district administration while a plan has been designed to take voluntary services of the task force for the public welfare amid corona-related lockdown.