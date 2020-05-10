Share:

The minister's statement comes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's televised address where he is expected to announce measures to gradually ease the lockdown in the UK.

The United Kingdom is looking to relaunch the economy “slowly and cautiously” as the nation prepares to relax the lockdown restrictions, housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Sunday.

"The message ... of staying at home now does need to be updated, we need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country", the minister said.

Jenrick added that the lockdown exit would depend on the spread of the disease and it could be rolled back if the rate of infections begins to increase.

The transport minister's words echo those of the Downing Street spokesperson who on Thursday said that any easing of the COVID-19 lockdown from next week would be done cautiously and the government would reintroduce measures if necessary.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his plan to begin easing lockdown measures later in the day. The measures have been in force in the United Kingdom since 23 March.

The UK has reported 211,368 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as well as 31,241 fatalities, according to the latest update by the World Health Organisation.