Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate Pakistan’s first Urban Slum COVID-19 Response Programme tomorrow in collaboration with the UN Habitat.

Chairing the meeting in Islamabad, Malik Amin Aslam said that the overall objective of the programme is to prevent spread of the coronavirus in urban slums areas and empowering local communities to mitigate economic impact of the virus.

Briefing the meeting, UN-Habitat’s Country Manager in Pakistan, Jawed Ali Khan said that project would be launched on full scale in collaboration with federal and provincial governments and other stakeholders.

He said that public awareness and advocacy, provision of income generation opportunities and capacity building and rapid assessment of key challenges and issues of urban slums would the key components of the initiative.