KARACHI - In the second case of its kind in Karachi, a woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Saturday, and the baby has initially tested negative for the virus. The 35-year-old mother was registered with the hospital at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha campus, said a press release. She was tested for the virus after she started showing symptoms last week. After her test returned positive, special arrangements were made for the baby's delivery. The baby was born on Saturday through a scheduled caesarian section and weighed 3.1 kilogrammes at birth. The patient's previous two children were also born via C-section, according to the DUHS. The mother and the baby were both doing well, the hospital administration said, adding that the newborn was immediately shifted to the children's unit of the hospital and his samples were taken to ascertain whether he was infected with the novel coronavirus. In the evening, "the newborn's initial coronavirus test came back negative," Prof Saeed Khan said, adding that blood samples of the baby had also been taken to test for COVID-19 anti-bodies.