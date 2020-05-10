Share:

LAHORE - Eight more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Lahore on Saturday, taking the death toll in the province to 191. So far 74 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 33 Rawalpindi, 31 Multan, 18 Gujranwala, 11 Faisalabad, four Sargodha, three each from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, two Bahawalpur and one each from Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

As many as 438 more people tested positive for the coronavirus across Punjab during past 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases to 10471.

Out of COVID-19 patients reported so far, 8,259 are males, 2,206 females and six transgender. The highest number of cases have been reported from 25 to 34 years of age group and lowest from below 18 and above 65 age groups.

Out of total COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shia devotees who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 7,692 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where now there are 4,084 patients.

As many as 592 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 480 Gujranwala, 464 Gujrat, 354 Sialkot, 342 Faisalabad, 228 Multan, 103 Sargodha, 98 Muzaffargarh, 90 Rahim Yar Khan, 73 Jhelum, 69 Kasur, 62 Bahawalpur, 61 Hafizabad, 59 Jhang, 56 Vehari, 44 Sheikhupura, 39 each from Attock, Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan, 38 Chiniot, 34 Khushab, 30 Okara, 26 each from Narowal and Pakpattan, 24 each from Mianwali and Sahiwal, 22 Toba Tek Singh, 21 Nankana Sahib, 16 each from Lodhran and Bhakkar, 13 Bahawalnagar, 10 Chakwal, eight Layyah and seven Khanewal.