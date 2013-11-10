

MELBOURNE - Chris Rogers struck 117 in his second innings for Victoria Saturday, adding to his 88 in the first as he played himself into form ahead of the Ashes series against England. Rogers, whose formidable levels of concentration have helped him to bat for nine-and-a-half hours in the match against New South Wales in Melbourne, struck 10 fours and one six from 235 deliveries in his century. The left-hander fell caught at mid-on to Nathan Lyon. Rogers started the day on 96 and needed just two balls to reach his 63rd first-class hundred off 193 deliveries. "He's giving himself more options and he's identified areas to score," Victoria coach Greg Shipperd said of his attempts to build more attacking game against spin by seeking advice from former Test batsman Dean Jones.–AFP