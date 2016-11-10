ISLAMABAD: Commenting on Supreme Court (SC) decision on PTI election petition in respect of his constituency NA-110 Sialkot, defence minister Khawaja Asif said judiciary has upheld people verdict.

Following the announcement of decision by SC in his favour in connection with election petition filed by PTI on alleged polls rigging in NA-110, he tweeted on social networking site “ Judiciary has upheld people verdict. The prayers of people of Sialkot are with me.

He said he respects court’s decisions. Who is desirous to dislodge our wickets will have to meet failure. SC decision has come. All should accept it The rivals had earlier resorted to election commission before moving SC. They later knocked the door of SC after remaining unsuccessful in election commission.