KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19,912.1 million on November 3, 2017.The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $13,861.2 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $6,050.9 million. During the week ending 3rd November, SBP’s reserves increased by $14 million to $13,861 million.