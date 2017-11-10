HAFIZABAD - Students and teachers of Government High School No.1, Hafizabad are forced to drink contaminated water due to lack of filtration plant on the school premises.

According to the school management, the administration in general and the education department in particular have failed to provide hygienic water to 2,200 students already huddled in 30 rooms. The school management said that repeated requests were submitted to the authorities concerned and protests were also staged for acceptance of their demands but in vain. Recently, a delegation of teachers headed by school principal Muhammad Aslam Tarar called on Federal Minister for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar (who belongs to Hafizabad also) and appealed her to ensure installation of water filtration plant to save students and teachers from water-related diseases.

The delegation also appealed to the minister to allocate sufficient funds for the expansion of building as the present building is quite insufficient to accommodate more than 2,200 students.