Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out raids against the drug mafia across the country while arresting 10 suspected smugglers and recovering 3.395 tons of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Friday.

A foreigner was also among the detained smugglers, he said. According to him, in continuation of its drive for achieving a drug free society, the ANF seized 3394.836 kg narcotics, worth Rs 3.96 billion internationally and arrested 10 culprits including a foreigner involved in drug smuggling and also impounded a vehicle conducting 9 counter-narcotics strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 1.6 kg Hashish, 3375 kg Opium, 13.175 kg heroin and 5.061 kg Amphetamine, he said. He added ANF Quetta arrested Muhammad Aslam resident of Chagai from general area of Girdi Jungle, Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chagai and recovered 4.25 Kg Heroin from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 3375 Kg Opium from Killi Okar near Girdi Jungle, Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chagai. ANF Rawalpindi arrested Hayat Ullah resident of Mardan from Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingested Narco filled capsules, he said.

He said culprit was admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he delivered 55 Heroin filled capsules weighing 350 grams. Detailed search of the luggage of an arrested culprit resulted in the recovery of 2.230 kg Amphetamine soaked in papers and talcum powder bottle placed in his luggage, he said adding that the arrested accused intended to fly to KSA by flight number SV-889.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Junaid Iqbal and Awais Khan both residents of Gilgit from Anti Terrorism Court Gilgit and recovered 1.6 kg Hashish from their personal possession, the spokesman informed.

He said ANF, in the third operation, arrested Ayaz Muhammad, a resident of Swabi and his wife Shazia from Islamabad International Airport while they were about to fly to Jeddah (KSA) and recovered 1.238 Kg Amphetamine from their trolley bag. In the fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Adil Khan, a resident of Haripur from Islamabad International Airport while was about to board a flight to Dammam (KSA) by flight number PK-245 and recovered 743 Grams Amphetamine from his trolley bag.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Hiace near Motorway-M4 Toll Plaza, Gojra-Faisalabad and recovered 8 Kg Heroin concealed in CNG cylinder of the vehicle. A person onboard Muhammad Yasir resident of Charsadda was also arrested during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested Ahmad Shafiq Ibrahim, a Maldivian citizen at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on suspicion of ingested narco filled capsules.

The arrested individual admitted in Services Hospital, Lahore where he delivered 61 Heroin filled weighing 575 Gram. In the third operation, ANF Lahore arrested Faraz Ahmed, a resident of Sargodha at Multan International Airport and recovered 850 Gram Amphetamine from his luggage. The arrested culprit intended to fly to Dammam (KSA) via Dubai by flight number FZ-326, he said.

Cases have been registered against the smugglers with respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway, he said.