SIALKOT - Police registered separate cases against 30 owners and managers of 16 brick kilns for spreading environmental pollution causing smog in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) also sealed these brick kilns . Police officials said that cases had been registered under sections 269, 270 and 271 PPC on the reports of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) in Sialkot. The EPA officials inspected the brick kilns , which were still working and not closed by ignoring the government’s directions regarding closure of these kilns and adopting anti-smog measures.

Police have sent Shehbaz, Aslam Bhatti, Imran, Nasir Mehmood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akhtar Ali, Amjad Javaid, Anwar, Yousaf Mahaar, Safiyan Akbar, Adeel Munawar, Sajid Ghuman, Fiaz Ahmed, Mian Karamat Ali, Shakeelur Rehman, Nawab Din, Boota, Muneer Ahmed, Chiragh Din, Shakeel, Raees, Sharif, Munsaf Ali, Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Rasul, Rehmat Ali, Iqbal and Mushtaq Ahmed behind bars.

The EPA officials said that the Punjab government had issued the orders regarding the closure of all the brick kilns across Punjab to avert smog. They said that the said kilns were not yet closed by their owners and they were creating the environmental pollution.

The officials added that now these bricks kilns have been sealed till the adoption of the anti-smog safety measures by their owners in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Meanwhile, the owners expressed grave concern over the action. They termed the action by EPA officials and police unjustified. They announced to move to Lahore High Court (LHC) against the action.

The Environment Protection Department has got cases registered against three brick-kiln owners for violation of ban on running kilns here the other day. District Environment Officer Farhat Abbas Kamoka claimed that all the kilns had been closed in the district as they were causing smog, but the three kiln owners had not closed their kilns.