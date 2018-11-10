Share:

Rawalpindi - Three suspects, who were probed in connection with the murder of religious leader Maulana Sami Ul Haq, have been given clean chit after their involvement could not be proved in the crime, officials sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The three suspects were grilled by the investigators after Maulana Hamid Ul Haq, the son of slain Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) Sami Group, had provided their cell numbers to the IT experts of Rawalpindi police, they said.

“The IT experts have obtained the Call Data Record (CDR) of the three persons but found nothing suspicious in it. The three persons were said to be in contact with the deceased,” the sources said.

Sources added the investigators are still waiting for the results of the evidences they had dispatched to Punjab Forensic Laboratory, Thokar Niaz Baig, in Lahore for last many days. The evidences were collected by the police officials of Airport police station included hair, blood spotted bed sheets, three water glasses, goggles, pillows, blanket, combs and mirror.

The hair and the blood samples were sent to forensic experts for DNA testing, they said.

The delay in results of evidences that were collected from crime scene might be giving a good time to killers to go into hide or leave the country to avoid being arrested, sources said.

“The police investigators are still groping in the dark about Sami-ul-Haq murder case because the deceased’s son had not allowed the doctors to carry out post-mortem of his father,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation on condition of anonymity.

He alleged that several officers of the special police team, probing the high profile murder case, are showing little interest resulting in zero progress of the inquiry. “Moreover, the experienced investigators have not even been called by the head of the team so far,” he said. The lack of coordination between the investigation team members could help the killers in saving their skins, he said.

Another source in police department disclosed that investigators have obtained CCTV footage from a private housing society that shows two helmet-clad men on a motorcycle arriving at the residence of Maulana Sami Ul Haq. “However, the police could not identify the killers because of darkness,” he said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, when contacted for his comments, said the investigation is continuing in the murder case of Maulana Sami Ul Haq. “We have not reached a conclusion yet,” he added.

A protest demonstration was also held at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk at Taxila by Ulemas of different schools of thought to press the government to arrest the killers of Maulana Sami Ul Haq, the JUI-S chief.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors chanted slogans against police for not tracing the killers of Maulana Sami Ul Haq despite a passage of many days.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has changed the head of a seven member special investigation team constituted to investigate the killing.

Through a notification, issued here, IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has transferred SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, who was heading the seven member investigation team, and posted him as Principal Police Training School, Sihala.

Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi was appointed as new SSP Investigation and the head of the investigation team by the IGP. The newly appointed SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi has assumed charge.