LAHORE - The Punjab counterterrorism department on Friday claimed to have arrested four terror suspects during a successful operation in district Faisalabad. A police spokesman said the arrested terrorists were “on their way to attack offices of law enforcement agencies” when they were intercepted and arrested by a CTD team in Faisalabad.

The suspects were identified by police as Muhammad Arif, Saood Rehman, Muhammad Akmal, and Muhammad Arshad. The arrested suspects were affiliated with terror group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the spokesman claimed. The arrests were made during an intelligence based operation launched near a posh housing society on Satyana Road early Friday. The CTD team also seized explosive material, detonators, and safety fuse from their possession. The suspects were sent to a police facility for further interrogation. A case was also registered against the suspects with the Faisalabad CTD police station.