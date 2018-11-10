Share:

LAHORE - The 76th Executive Meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) will be held on November 10 (Saturday) at Chennai, India.

Ruwan Edirisinghe, president SAARC CCI, will chair the meeting and finalise the action plan for the year 2019. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is hosting the meeting in Chennai.

In addition to the President SAARC CCI, the senior leadership, including vice presidents Chandi Raj Dhakal (VP Nepal Chapter), Dr Rohitha De Silva (VP Sri Lanka Chapter), Mahbubul Alam (VP Bangladesh Chapter) and Younass Mohmand (VP Afghanistan Chapter) are also attending the said meeting. Dr Sunil Motiwaal, CEO SDF, will make a brief presentation during the meeting, highlighting the role of SDF on cross border cooperation in South Asia and financing pertinent projects across the region.

On the sidelines of the SAARC CCI 76th EC meeting, a SAARC CCI seminar titled “Resilient South Asia: Regional Agenda for Climate Change Cooperation”, will be held on November 11, 2018. The seminar will be addressed by the leading experts from the region who will deliberate and chalk out a way forward to address climate change issues in South Asia. The Minister for Tamil Official Language, Thiru K.Pandiarajan will be the chief guest of the seminar who has been invited to address the inaugural session.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions i.e. Plenary Session-I: “Climate Change Adaptation: From Economic to Social Perspective”, Plenary Session II: “Climate and Inclusive Economy”. The seminar will be attended by the business community, civil society representatives, journalists, think-tanks representatives working on climate change, and SAARC CCI life members.

Furthermore, a workshop entitled “Growing your business by digital marketing” was held on November 9, 2018 by SAARC Women Entrepreneur Council. The workshop served as a platform for women entrepreneurs to gain exposure on various facets of digital marketing, its need, scope, and benefits.