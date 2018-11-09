Share:

LOS ANGELES-Adriana Lima shed tears on the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show - as she announced she is leaving the brand. The 37-year-old model has been a staple of runway shows for the lingerie giants since 1999, but after almost two decades with the brand, it was announced during the taping of the 2018 show on Thursday that she will be retiring from the runway. According to a tweet by InStyle magazine, a special montage package dedicated to the brunette beauty was played during the show - which was held in New York City - which described her as ‘’the greatest angel of all time’’. The model closed out the show with a dramatic winged look, and when she stepped out onto the runway, she was visibly emotional as she held her hands over her heart and blew kisses to the cheering crowd. Adriana also posted on Instagram to confirm the news, in a video montage of her best clips over the past 19 years.

‘’Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the ! Love, Adriana ‘’

Elsewhere during the show - which will be televised next month - Swedish model Elsa Hosk was picked as the model to don the stunning 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, which is valued at $1 million and is adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds.

The set took over 930 hours to create and has over 71 carats with the centre piece.

Veteran Victoria’s Secret angel Behati Prinsloo made her return to the runway after a three year hiatus, whilst best friend trio Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid all reunited once again, alongside newcomers including Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot. The models were joined on the runway by a host of musical talent, including Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.