KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that preliminary investigation has revealed that action on Karachi Press Club (KPC) was conducted due to misunderstanding as GSM locator showed incorrect location.

This he said while talking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly on Friday. He said that Sindh government was standing by the journalists and vowed to resolve issues of journalists.

He said that action against encroachments in Sadder was initiated on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, and added that transparent action was launched against illegal encroachments and no one was being targeted. He advised opposition not to make this operation political.

To a question, the adviser said that potable water would be provided to people of Karachi and intensive action has been launched against the illegal hydrants being run in the city. He said that action would also be taken against Safoora Goth Hydrant.

To another question, Wahab said that an enquiry against Haleem Aadil Sheikh was under investigation in anti-corruption establishment and assured that enquiry would be carried out in transparent manner.

He thanked the federal government for acknowledging that Sindh water was being stolen and demanded that water share must be ensured as per water Accord 1991.

The adviser said that governor had no executive power in the light of 18th Constitutional Amendment and advised him to go through rules of business as well as the constitution? Wahab further said that no official advertisement has been discontinued to large or small newspapers but advertisement to those bogus newspapers had been stopped as they had been exploiting and rights of genuine newspapers, he concluded.