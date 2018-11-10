Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Friday celebrated 141st birth anniversary of the author of the idea of creation of Pakistan, poet-philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal with renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani brethren to make the country a true Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet-philosopher.

The world-fame poet of the east was born on November 9, in 1877 in a middle-class family - Kashmiri Mohallah, an ancient thickly-populated locality of Sialkot city.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Various cultural, political and social organisations held meetings and seminars in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century.

People from various parts of AJK including Mirpur visited the 'Mazaar-e-Iqbal' in Lahore and laid a wreath to pay homage to Poet of the East.

They also offered Fateha and prayed for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

In Mirpur, the birth anniversary of the poet-philosopher was celebrated with zeal and fervour. The day was marked with a special ceremony hosted here Friday morning in Mirpur (AJK) Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad School with its Principal Mrs Ayesha Imran Mirza in the chair.

It was attended among others by the school students, parents the Director Administration Attiqueul Amin Khan, Senior Mistress Maria Atique and the academic and other staff members of the school.

The school children presented tableaus depicting Iqbal's message to the young generation of Pakistan through his high calibre poetry with advice to the youth to emerge as the quality future architects of the live nation.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers including the seasoned school's principal Mrs Ayesha Imran Mirza, class -3 student Miss Yumna Attique and others said that the best way to pay rich tribute to the poet-philosopher is to follow and act upon the message he delivered through his poetry of high intellect and penned for the coming generations to raise to the sky high for emerging Pakistan as the sovereign, progressive, prosperous and developed nation.

A similar ceremony was also held under the auspices of the NGO Jinnah Foundation to pay tribute to Dr Muhammad Iqbal in addition to highlighting his life and services for an ideological Muslim state in this part of the world.

Chairman of the Foundation Dr Muhammad Amin Chaudhry presided over the ceremony which was largely attended by the city elite besides various segments of the civil society including the intellect class who paid glorious tributes to the poet philosopher who gave a high vision of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the Sub-continent - the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Similar other functions and seminars were also reported from other towns of AJK to celebrate the birth day of the poet of the east. Most of the functions were hosted by managements of the local schools and colleges and literary organization to celebrate the birth anniversary of the national poet Allama Iqbal.

The AJK state print and electronic media also brought out special supplements on this occasion. Several organizations, delegations and citizens paid rich tributes and offered Fateh for the departed soul of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the ceremonies held throughout the day.