MUZAFFARGARH - Three-day Thal Jeep Rally is scheduled for 16th to 18tth when drivers from all over the country will participate in the international event.

Due to the mega event, public will have recreation and also promote the local sports and culture as healthy activities. All the arrangements have been made along with foolproof security arrangement. The rally will start from Head Mohammadwala to district boundary Layah and back to head Mohammadwala. Rescue 1122 ambulance service will be available on police check posts along the track.

Vehicles’ fitness. number allotment and navigation conference of drivers will be held on 17th. Qualifying round will be conducted and rally will start at 8:30am and end at 6 pm.

Final ceremony will be held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh. The district administration issued the schedule in a press briefing. Social leader Rana Agzal appreciated the healthy activity in the backward area.

SMOG AWARENESS WALK

The Health Department has organized a smog awareness walk here from health office to DC office. Hundreds of health officials and officers and social personalities participated in the walk.

The participants, holding placards, marched from health office to the deputy commissioner’s office. Speakers urged upon a need to make efforts for awareness of the public about anti-smog measures.