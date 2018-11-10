Share:

SUKKUR - Like other parts of Sindh, the anti-polio campaign is also being launched in Sukkur district from November 12 to 14.

In this connection, a walk to create awareness among the people about hazard of polio virus was taken out from Jamiat Sodagaran Hospital up to press club which was led by Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Sattar Shaikh and others.

The walk was attended by large number of people including civil society, NGOs, members of Rotary Club, teachers and the students.

Addressing on the occasion, Sukkur DC said that polio is a dangerous disease due to which we all us would have to work with honesty and dedication, adding that all the stakeholders would also to play their role for this noble cause.

He further said that besides the polio, the EPI programme would also to be made strengthened through the children since their birth up to five year age be provided necessary vaccines and injection in the government hospitals to protect them from different chronic diseases.

He said that the role of vaccinators and lady health workers in regard for elimination polio virus was appreciable because they continue their activities in hard days of winter, summer and despite the security reasons but they go each and every house in far flung areas to fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier, Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Jamiat Sodagaran Hospital Sukkur by administering polio drops to the children.

Sukkur District Health Officer Dr Abdul Sattar Mahar on the occasion said that the anti-polio drive was starting from November 12, in which children up to five year age would be administered polio drops for which teams have been made and they have been advised to achieve the earmarked target for administering polio drops among children.