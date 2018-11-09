Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande is ‘’finishing’’ work on her upcoming new album just months after releasing her fourth LP ‘Sweetener’.

The 25-year-old pop star has teased fans about the follow-up to her fourth album ‘Sweetener’ - which was only released over summer - and she has given her social media followers an update as she hinted it could be close to being complete.

Responding to a curious fan, Ariana tweeted: ‘’Good my love! We in here finishing rn. However, the ‘No tears left to cry’ hit maker has dismissed reports suggesting the new collection was going to drop on Friday.

She added: ‘”I’ve seen rumors that it’s coming friday but it’s not yet.we still finishing things up.”

The update comes after Ariana seemed to hint at a possible tracklist in her new video for ‘Breathin’’.

The video features Ariana singing on a pile of suitcases, and walking through the fog before she escapes into the sky. One shot in the clip shows a departures board in a bus station, and while many of the words are jumbled, some of them appear to be song titles. ‘Needy’ - which fans have already been teased with a snippet of - is up there, along with ‘NASA’, ‘Imagine’ and ‘Remember’.

As MTV News reports, all four of these titles were included on a rumored tracklist which was seemingly leaked on Twitter last month.

It wouldn’t be a new trick for Ariana, who previously hid part of the ‘Sweetener’ tracklist in the video for her emotional single ‘No tears left to cry’.