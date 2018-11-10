Share:

KABUL:- At least eight Afghan security personnel were killed as the Taliban stormed multiple checkposts in the Farah province bordering Iran, an official confirmed on Friday. The attack came a week after the Taliban claimed to down a military chopper in the province bordering Iran. Kher Mohammad, a member of the provincial assembly told Anadolu Agency that the rebels staged coordinated assaults on three checkposts in Farah city, the provincial capital, late Thursday. Mohammad confirmed that the militants killed eight security personnel and besieged the city. Taliban spokesperson Qari Yosuf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the deadly assaults.–Agencies