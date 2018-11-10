Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested from Karachi the main accused in the Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) motorcycle scam and presented him before an accountability court here on Friday. The court sent the accused in the NAB’s custody on physical remand till October 16. He is accused of extorting Rs20 million from various citizens. A NAB team arrested the main accused in the scandal from Karachi. Earlier, NAB arrested Irfan Bashir who was allegedly involved in cheating and defrauding the general public by promising them the delivery of motorcycles within 45 days after making an investment of Rs 25,000. The accused was working as a stockist in Pakpattan area for MNM Motorcycles. Ahmed Sayal, the owner of the said company, got his company registered with the Securities Exchange Commissions of Pakistan (SECP) in 2017 and launched his business of import and export of spare parts.