LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hosted a breakfast for his staff on Friday.

The invitees from grade-1 to 21 were seated on the ground and the CM went to them one by one, says a handout.

Addressing the ceremony, Buzdar said: “This is arranged for officers and staff of CM Office. The family members are invited at home; therefore, I have invited members of my family. All the guests are seated beside each other on the floor from Naib Qasid to the Principal Secretary.” He continued: “We don’t make a claim of change but materialise it practically and protocol culture is also being changed. He said that those working in CM Office are his companions. The staff has worked hard during the three months and I appreciate their talent and abilities, he added. Meetings with the staff members will be continued and our government will also solve your problems, “I could not go to this ancestral home due to various engagements and now you are like my family. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we will bring about real change.”

Principal Secretary to CM Dr Raheel Siddiqui said that this ceremony practically depicts equality.

“We are thankful to the CM for holding this ceremony. We wanted to hold this ceremony somewhere else but CM asked us to arrange it at his residence as he was of the view that all those working in the CMO are like a family. Today, all are equal and members of a family are gathered here.” he added .

Special prayers were offered for national solidarity and prosperity at the end of the ceremony.

Funds for PEF partner schools granted

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taken notice of the issue of payment of funds to partner schools of Punjab Education Foundation and has accorded approval to a summary for provision of funds to such partner schools. He has also directed the concerned officials to release funds soon and no delay should occur in this regard.