Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed 15 officials to surrender their official vehicles as soon as possible as the latter are being retained without any authorization, it has been learnt.

According to the sources in the Transport Cell of the Authority, the officers have been asked to hand over their vehicles/motorcycles to the Transport Cell of the Admin Directorate of the CDA.

Some of the occupants are not the employees of the CDA yet they have been using the Authority’s vehicles without any grounds.

According to a letter issued by the DG Administration CDA, Nadeem Akbar Malik, after the deadline, the fuel, repair, and maintenance work of the vehicles will be ceased and the possession of the vehicles will be ensured through security directorate of CDA forcibly.

According to the details, the officers who are not part of the Capital Development Authority yet have been under possession of official CDA vehicles include Nadeem Agha, an employee of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Toyota Corolla car), Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi (Honda City car), Secretary CADD (Toyota Corolla car) and Ex-Chairman Capital Development Authority Usman Bajwa (Toyota Corolla car). They have been asked to surrender the official vehicles at the earliest. According to the sources, Nadeem Agha has complied with the directions.

The CDA officers who have been asked to surrender the official vehicles include Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, DG Training Academy, CDA (Toyota Land Cruiser); Azeem Shah, DG E&M on deputation foreign

(Toyota Corolla car); Aurangzeb, Foreman E&M (Honda CDA-70); Ibrar Hussain, Sub-Engineer E&M (Suzuki Mehran car); Tariq Mehmood, Directorate of BCS, CDA (Motorcycle); Muhammad Khan, Directorate of BCS, CDA (Motorcycle); Ishtiaq Hussain, Directorate of BCS, CDA (Motorcycle); Ghulam Murtaza, Directorate of BCS (Motorcycle), Maqbool Ahmed, Directorate of BCS (Motorcycle); Nawaz Gondal, Directorate of BCS (Motorcycle); Ashraf Javed, Directorate of BCS, CDA (Motorcycle) and Muhammad Ashfaq, driver EX-Member (Admin) (motorcycle).