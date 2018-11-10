Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has asked the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz not to glorify his corruption by gathering his poor party workers during his appearances before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In a statement on Friday, Chohan observed that Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the NAB authorities in connection with his corruption and misuse of authority but he acted like he had conquered Kashmir or raised Pakistani flag on Delhi’s Red Fort. “ This is appalling that he instead of feeling ashamed of his corruption, he is using the poor party activists to give him a hero’s welcome”, the minister opined and added “ he has dropped the heads of 220 million Pakistanis by acting in such a shameless manner. He should have come like a person who felt ashamed of his wrongdoings rather than like a hero”. This, he said, has reflected the true face and nature of Sharifs. “But I want to tell you that your days are counted. You have to pay the price for the rampant corruption and corrupt practices committed by you, and your father”, he added. “We only want you to pay back the government’s billion of rupees you and your family have looted”.