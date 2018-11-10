Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal laid a wreath and offered fatiha. He also wrote his expressions in the visitors’ book.

He wrote: “Allama Iqbal gave a message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry adding that we can achieve success by following his philosophy. Hope and self-respect are his message and foundation of a new Pakistan is being laid on these principles.” He added: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a new Pakistan in accordance with the philosophy of Iqbal.”

Also, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar visited the mausoleum of Iqbal and prayed for the solidarity, security, progress and prosperity of the country. He also documented his impressions in the visitor’s book.

The governor, in his remarks, said the ideals of Qauid e Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah and philosophy of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal were the basis of the political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We, as a nation, may maintain our individuality among the comity of nations and I restore lost glory of the past if we act upon Allama Iqbal’s poetry and apply it to our lives. We should be proud of the fact that Allama Iqbal’s thought and poetry were admired internationally.”

Sarwar said it was need of the hour that political leadership should gather at one platform as per the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and play a role strengthening country’s economy and security.