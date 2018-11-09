Share:

LAHORE-Given the prevailing political and security situations in our country, people get only a few opportunities to come together for festivities in a safe public setting. As a brand that focuses on togetherness, Coca-Cola took it upon itself to bring people together for three-day festive events. Last year, The Coke fest brought together two of the biggest passion points of our nation, Music and Food, to give the people something to celebrate. Coke fest is going bigger by celebrating the love for Food and Music with 7 events in 5 cities. This series will kick off from Lahore in November on the 16th, 17th and 18th followed by events in Faisalabad in December then Karachi. The Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival will then be going to our capital in January after which it will move to Multan. A revisit to the largest city of the country is a must which will happen in February. The series will then be closed after a full circle back in Lahore in late February. The Coke Fest will offer a variety of cuisines with flavors and delicacies to cater to a wide array of audience. The festival will offer a diverse panel of culinary talents along with several home based chefs.

Coke Fest prides itself in being the platform for the promotion of solopreneurs and providing a boost to the home based food market. Coke Fest promises to offer all the season’s freshest flavors extending from a diversity of Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai), Turkish/Lebanese and Italian.

Food from the best combined with Music from Pakistan’s Biggest Music Platform Coke studio, is bound to give attendees a hard to forget experience. The incredible selection of musicians from Coke Studio will include megastars such as Ali Sethi, Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Quadrum, Farhan Saeed, Waqar Ehsin ,Faraz Butt, Sahara UK and other international artists.