ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the constitution of Information Commission was a historic step and promulgation of Access to Information Act (RTI) 2017 was a practical step towards implementing the ruling party’s manifesto.

In a statement, he said the promulgation of Right to Information Act proves the government’s sincere efforts of implementing its first 100 days agenda.

He said the access to information was imperative for ensuring accountability, besides helping to eliminate the corruption, nepotism and bringing transparency in government affairs. He said the access to information was basic right of each citizen and integral part of democratic system. People have the right to know about the utility of their tax money and details of spending of their resources.

The minister extended heartfelt felicitations to former Secretary Information Muhammad Azam on his appointment as Chief Information Commission. He also congratulated Zahid Abdullah and Fawad Malik on their appointment as commissioners.