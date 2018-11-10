Share:

LAHORE : Descon collaborated with Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital (SKMH) to conduct a one day session to raise awareness around Breast Cancer at their Lahore offices.

SKMH is the largest cancer hospital in Pakistan and is also home to the largest radiation oncology centre in Pakistan.

Descon is a company with a long history of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). They have been active in both raising awareness and conducting drives for various issues affecting the nation. This drive is a reflection of Descon’s continuing contributions to society and to the well-being of their employees.

Talking on the occasion, Ahsan Qureshi, CHRO Descon Engineering, said, “As an organization that is both dedicated to helping our community and a significant employer of women, we believe that it is our responsibility to raise awareness around such a serious issue.”

Over 60 female Descon employees were a part of this informative session on Breast Cancer.

Descon is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Pakistan operating four major business lines: engineering, power, chemicals and inspection. They are also actively engaged in fulfilling corporate social responsibility through various initiatives.