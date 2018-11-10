Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Friday strongly condemned National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem for giving interviews to the television channels.

Addressing a news conference here, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N leaders called Saleem’s interviews a form of ‘political vengeance.’

Abbasi demanded of the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the interviews. The former premier said it was clear what NAB was doing. “If I say something, a case is filed but you can see what is happening,” he added.

He said that a NAB official has been conducting media trial of parliamentarians on the directions of NAB chairman Javed Iqbal.

Earlier, the opposition had moved a privilege motion against NAB Lahore director general for his controversial interview at the National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition demanded of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar to bring privilege motion against NAB Lahore DG. Responding the opposition demand, the speaker said law will be consulted after receiving the motion.

The opposition, however, submitted privilege motion at the Assembly Secretariat when it could not move the motion in the National Assembly. The National Assembly session was held under the chair of Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Later in the day, NAB chief Javed Iqbal took notice of Saleem Shahzad’s recent television interviews. The NAB chairman sought a complete record of his interviews from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. Iqbal said NAB respected all the honourable members of the parliament.