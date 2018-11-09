Share:

Islamabad

The Islamabad District Administration has withdrawn orders for the arrest of the leaders of a religio-political party who had lead the sit-in at Faizabad following acquittal of Aasia Bibi in the blasphemy case few days back, it has been learnt.

According to a letter written by District Magistrate Islamabad, M. Hamza Shafqaat on November 7 and addressed to the Secretary Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad, District and Session Judges Islamabad, other police high ups in Islamabad and Superintendent Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, the order No. 5(43)RDM 2019/3240 dated 2 November 2018 under section 3 MPO, 1960 has been withdrawn with immediate effect, in public interest besides a number of other orders of the same nature. According to the sources, the order pertained to the arrest of the organizers of the protest and sit-in at Faizabad. It is to mention here that the govt and the leadership of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan had reached an understanding to end the sit-in under which the government had assured the latter that the people involved in the protest will be released.

