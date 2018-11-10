Share:

KARACHI - An elderly woman died while her daughter fell unconscious under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident took place at a bungalow located at Block 13-D1 within the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The incident came into the notice when the watchman of the nearby private school informed the police. Reacting on information, police and rescuers reached the site and found both – mother and a daughter in unconscious condition. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced an 85-year-old Raeesa Begum dead while her daughter, Ruksana, 40, was admitted to a hospital.

According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Murtaza Bhutto, the woman Ruksana in her initial statement to the police revealed that their relative, namely Shahbaz along with his wife came to their home late on Thursday night and left the house after offering them cups of tea, adding that they did not have any idea what happened next with them after drinking tea. Police officials suspected that the victims’ relative might have given them a poisonous tea, however, the police was investigating the case. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.