Share:

ASTORE: Director Civil Supply Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Ikarmullah Baig, dispelling impression about lack of wheat in the area, has said that there is no wheat shortage in the province. Talking to media men, he said the department had supplied enough wheat to the upper areas of various districts of GB and people were facing no problem in this regard. He said wheat depots had been set up at various main points across the GB to meet future requirements and supply was continuing to these places in smooth manner.–APP