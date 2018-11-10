Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider inaugurated an exhibition of photographs by Belgian photographer and journalist Cedric Gerbehaye on human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The exhibition is part of the 11th Kashmir - EU Week taking place in Brussels from 5th to 8th of November and will continue at the Press Club Brussels, Europe for two weeks, says a message released on Wednesday night.

Photographs by Gerbehaye also featured in National Geographic magazine in June 2018 along with a story on Kashmir by Rania Abouzeid. His photographs depict misery of young people, the women and old people as well as misuse of force by the Indian forces.

The intense anger against India which is growing among young people due to suppression and the brutal use of force by Indian security forces are particularly highlighted by Gerbehaye.

A parallel exhibition of his photographs will also take place in European Parliament Strasbourg from 13th November, according to the message.

Gerbehaye visited the IOK in the wake of a new wave of protests by the people of the occupied valley and brutal use of force by Indian Army after the incident of martyrdom of Burahan Wani in July 2016.

The misuse of pellet guns by Indian security forces throwing lead balls on the eyes of crowd resulted in the death and partial or total blindness of many demonstrators.

An exhibition of Kashmiri arts and crafts was also organized at the press club besides the photographs by Cedric Gerbehaye.

On this occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq and EU Kashmir Council Chairman Syed Ali Raza addressed the participants and highlighted the plight of people of Kashmir. The Kashmir - EU Week 2018 is being organized by the Kashmir Council - EU and hosted by MEPs Wajid Khan and Sajjad Karim.

Various events will be organized in this connection from 5th to 16th November mainly in the European Parliament both in Brussels as well as Strasbourg, under the theme ‘Living the Legacy of Partition : the Search for Lasting Peace’. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan arrived in Brussels to participate in the events to be held in this connection.

by-polls to LA-19 Poonch-3

Schedule for by-election to LA-19 Poonch-3 of the AJK Legislative Assembly - will be declared soon to ensure that the by-polls held within the stipulated constitutional timeframe.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Mustafa Mughal said while chairing a meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission here the other day.

The seat had fallen vacant with the death of member of the Legislative Assembly from the constituency Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan.

A AJK Election Commission meeting was held discussed matter regarding holding the by-election to the vacant seat.

Senior member of the Election Commission Justice (r) Abdur Rashid Suleria, Member Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Secretary Ayaz Bashir and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ashfaq attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed affairs relating to the AJK EC and reviewed the matter of by-elections to be held in LA-19, Poonch-3.

The meeting also offered fateha for the departed soul of AJK LA member and President JKPP Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan, who died of brain haemorrhage Saturday last.