LAHORE : Germany-based BCORAL Group of Industries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari called on Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Punjab Board of Investment office on Friday. According to a handout issued here, matters relating to investment were discussed during the meeting. CEO Punjab Investment Board Jehanzeb Bharwana and other officers of the investment board were also present. Mian Aslam Iqbal said on the occasion that the Punjab government had created investment-friendly environment in the province and every possible facility was being provided to the local and foreign investors. He said, "We want to promote industries which can help enhance exports, and we are giving income tax holiday for 10 years in industrial sector." Investment by German investors would be welcomed, he added. CEO Mohsin Bukhari said, "Our company is doing business in IT and marketing in Germany and we want to work with the Punjab government."

