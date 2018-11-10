Share:

LAHORE : Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has won the Gold award in best quality category. The Best Quality (BQ) Awards were held at HACPL factory. These awards are conducted by Honda Motor Co, Ltd, Japan to ensure quality and maintain high standards. BQ awards aim to motivate associates to strive for the best.

The purpose of this activity was to ensure good quality of all products by focusing on continual improvement. HACPL is one of those few organizations that perform exceedingly well against very difficult and challenging circumstances. HACPL is constantly gaining ground because of its focus on quality.

Keiji Ohtsu, Chief Quality Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd, was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the quality level of the products made by Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan. Ltd. The event was attended by winning teams, management and staff. HACPL has a legacy of winning great success not only as a brand but also as a company that cares for both its customers and employees at the same time.