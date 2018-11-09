Share:

Islamabad-Inspector General Islamabad police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has ordered strict action against land mafia in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here to review overall law and order situation and other issues concerning the public. He directed SSP (Operations) to hold and open katchery in Koral area on November 14 to obtain first hand information about the activities of the land mafia. Other high level officers of the department also participated in the meeting. He said a well planned operation against the land mafia will be launched soon. He was of the view that complaints of illegal occupation of immovable property were coming from the rural areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered nine stolen bikes, 6.299 kilogram hashish and weapons from their possession. According to details, SP (Saddar Zone) Umer Khan assigned task to SHOs of Saddar Zone to arrest those involved in criminal and drug peddling activities. Station House officers of Ramana police along with other officials succeeded to bust a gang of dacoits and recovered stolen property, cash, gold ornament and weapons from them. They have been identified as Arslan, Mohsin and Noman while police is hopeful for more recovery from them. Police team also arrested three bike lifters identified as Sheryar Khan, Sherman and Nasir besides recovery of seven stolen bikes from their possession. A drug pusher Khalid Mehmood was also held in possession of 2500 gram hashish. The SSP has categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.