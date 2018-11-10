Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman alleged that the ambassador of Holland is coming to take Aasia which he termed an open evidence of the intervention of foreign countries in the verdict of apex court.

Addressing the protest demonstration outside Masjid-e-Khizra near Passport Office here on Friday, Naeem said that European countries consider Aasia an innocent which he said a highly a condemnable act. Besides him, the JI other leaders were also present in the protest organised by its Karachi chapter over ‘unfair’ release of Aasia.

The protestors were raising placards and banners inscribed with anti-Aasia slogans and against the verdict of the apex court. The JI city chief said that the liberal and secular lobby has got success in its nefarious design through the said verdict of the apex court, adding that the external powers have also intervened in blasphemy law by taking shelter of Aasia.

He made it clear that the blasphemous act by Aasia is intolerable, adding that the said act will not be accepted at any cost.

The verdict of Supreme Court in order to release Aasia is not acceptable, he added.

Naeem further said that the European countries have decided to give ‘Freedom of Speech’ Award to Aasia which certainly a shameful act and an eye-opener for the present government.

He emphasised that all political parties and its workers should unite regardless of their political affiliation over the said issue and raise voice against the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“Our first leader and role model is Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and our lives are nothing without His love” he added.