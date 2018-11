Share:

LAHORE:- Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has been ruled out of Friday’s and third ODI against New Zealand as he has suffered pain on his right foot toe, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman said on Friday. The physio has examined the pacer and according to him, Junaid got infection in his second toe finger of the right foot. Replacement, if any, will be announced later, said the PCB spokesman.